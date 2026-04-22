Adolis Garcia And Phillies Take On Cubs On April 22

Garcia is hitting for a .210 BA, .301 OBP and .333 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .634 and he has scored six runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Matthew Boyd (1-1) pitches for the Cubs to make his third start of the season.

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