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Adolis Garcia
Philadelphia Phillies

Adolis Garcia

Philadelphia Phillies • #53 RF

Adolis Garcia And Phillies Take On Braves On April 26

Adolis Garcia and the Philadelphia Phillies will face the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Sunday, April 26 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Garcia has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .240 BA, .315 OBP and .396 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored seven runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 with a triple and an RBI against the Braves.

Chris Sale gets the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adolis Garcia

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