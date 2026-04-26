Adolis Garcia And Phillies Take On Braves On April 26

Garcia is hitting for a .240 BA, .315 OBP and .396 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored seven runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 with a triple and an RBI against the Braves.

Chris Sale gets the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

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