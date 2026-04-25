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Adolis Garcia
Philadelphia Phillies

Adolis Garcia

Philadelphia Phillies • #53 RF

Adolis Garcia And Phillies Face Braves On April 25

Adolis Garcia and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Saturday, April 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Garcia has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .242 BA, .320 OBP and .385 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored seven runs. In 103 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 5) against the Braves.

Bryce Elder gets the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adolis Garcia

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