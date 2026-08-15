Adley Rutschman And Red Sox Play Pirates On Aug. 15

Rutschman is hitting for a .244 BA, .329 OBP and .419 SLG with a 15.1% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 30 runs. In 298 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 47 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Pirates.

Jared Jones (2-4 with a 5.03 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.