Adley Rutschman And Red Sox Play Pirates On Aug. 15
Adley Rutschman and his Boston Red Sox will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Rutschman has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Rutschman is hitting for a .244 BA, .329 OBP and .419 SLG with a 15.1% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 30 runs. In 298 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 47 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Pirates.
Jared Jones (2-4 with a 5.03 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 14th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.