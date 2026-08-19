Adley Rutschman And Red Sox Square Off Against Diamondbacks On Aug. 19

Rutschman is hitting for a .245 BA, .332 OBP and .425 SLG with a 15.5% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 32 runs. In 316 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 51 runs. In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Pfaadt gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.

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