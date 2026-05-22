Adley Rutschman And Orioles Square Off Against Tigers On May 22
Adley Rutschman and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the Detroit Tigers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, May 22 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Rutschman has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Rutschman is hitting for a .266 BA, .319 OBP and .508 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored 16 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rays.
The Tigers are sending Jack Flaherty (0-5) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 0-5 with a 5.77 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.