Adley Rutschman And Orioles Square Off Against Tigers On May 22

Rutschman is hitting for a .266 BA, .319 OBP and .508 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored 16 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

The Tigers are sending Jack Flaherty (0-5) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 0-5 with a 5.77 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.