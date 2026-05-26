Adley Rutschman And Orioles Play Rays On May 26
Adley Rutschman and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, May 26 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Rutschman has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Rutschman is hitting for a .254 BA, .325 OBP and .478 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .803 and he has scored 18 runs. In 154 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Rays.
Griffin Jax (1-2 with a 3.54 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.