Adley Rutschman And Orioles Face Nationals On June 28

Rutschman is hitting for a .254 BA, .329 OBP and .458 SLG with a 14.5% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 26 runs. In 228 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 40 runs. In his most recent action (on June 18 against the Mariners) he went 0 for 4.

Zack Littell makes the start for the Nationals, his 12th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 5.40 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.