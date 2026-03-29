Addison Barger And Blue Jays Square Off Against Athletics On March 29
Addison Barger and his Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Athletics at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, March 29 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Barger has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Barger had a .244 BA, .301 OBP and .455 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .757 and he scored 61 runs. In 502 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 75 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Luis Morales will start for the Athletics, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.