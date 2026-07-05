Aaron Nola And Phillies Play Royals On July 5

Nola is 3-5 with a 6.04 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Monday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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