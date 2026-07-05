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Aaron Nola
Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola

Philadelphia Phillies • #27 SP

Aaron Nola And Phillies Play Royals On July 5

Aaron Nola will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, July 5 at 3 p.m. ET. Nola has -166 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Nola is 3-5 with a 6.04 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Monday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Nola

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