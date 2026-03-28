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Aaron Nola
Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola

Philadelphia Phillies • #27 SP

Aaron Nola And Phillies Square Off Against Rangers On March 28

Aaron Nola will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Texas Rangers at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, March 28 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Nola has +100 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Nola went 5-10 with a 6.01 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched last year.

The Rangers averaged 4.2 runs per game last year, while collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Nola

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