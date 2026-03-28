Aaron Nola And Phillies Square Off Against Rangers On March 28

Nola went 5-10 with a 6.01 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched last year.

The Rangers averaged 4.2 runs per game last year, while collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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