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Aaron Nola
Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola

Philadelphia Phillies • #27 SP

Aaron Nola And Phillies Play Pirates On June 29

Aaron Nola will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park, on Monday, June 29 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Nola has -115 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Nola is 3-4 with a 5.58 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Nola

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