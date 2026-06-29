Aaron Nola And Phillies Play Pirates On June 29

Nola is 3-4 with a 5.58 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.