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Aaron Nola
Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola

Philadelphia Phillies • #27 SP

Aaron Nola And Phillies Play Padres On May 27

Aaron Nola will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Wednesday, May 27 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Nola is 3-4 with a 5.72 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Padres are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Nola

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