Aaron Nola And Phillies Play Padres On May 27

Nola is 3-4 with a 5.72 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Padres are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.