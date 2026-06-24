Aaron Nola And Phillies Square Off Against Nationals On June 24

Nola is 3-4 with a 5.71 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the New York Mets, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.