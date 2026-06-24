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Aaron Nola
Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola

Philadelphia Phillies • #27 SP

Aaron Nola And Phillies Square Off Against Nationals On June 24

Aaron Nola will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, June 24 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Nola has -122 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Nola is 3-4 with a 5.71 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the New York Mets, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Nola

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