Aaron Nola And Phillies Face Mariners On Aug. 25

Nola is 5-9 with a 5.12 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed seven innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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