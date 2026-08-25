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Aaron Nola
Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola

Philadelphia Phillies • #27 SP

Aaron Nola And Phillies Face Mariners On Aug. 25

Aaron Nola will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Nola has -125 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Nola is 5-9 with a 5.12 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed seven innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Nola

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