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Aaron Nola
Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola

Philadelphia Phillies • #27 SP

Aaron Nola And Phillies Face Braves On April 26

Aaron Nola will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Sunday, April 26 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Nola has +124 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Nola is 1-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Monday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.4 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Nola

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