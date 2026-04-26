Aaron Nola And Phillies Face Braves On April 26

Nola is 1-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Monday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.4 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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