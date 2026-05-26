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Aaron Judge
New York Yankees

Aaron Judge

New York Yankees • #99 CF

Aaron Judge And Yankees Face Royals On May 26

Aaron Judge and his New York Yankees will take on the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, May 26 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Judge has +235 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Judge is hitting for a .250 BA, .377 OBP and .556 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. His OPS is .933, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 41 runs. In 238 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 32 runs. Judge has recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Royals.

The Royals will look to Bailey Falter (0-1) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Judge

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