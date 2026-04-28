Aaron Judge And Yankees Play Rangers On April 28

Judge is hitting for a .252 BA, .389 OBP and .621 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 16.5% walk rate. His OPS is 1.010, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 23 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. Judge has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3 for 3 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI) against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom makes the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.13 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 25 1/3 innings pitched.

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