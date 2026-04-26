Aaron Judge And Yankees Face Astros On April 26

Judge is hitting for a .229 BA, .373 OBP and .542 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is .915, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 21 runs. In 119 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 17 runs. Judge has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Spencer Arrighetti (2-0) gets the start for the Astros, his third of the season.

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