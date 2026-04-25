Aaron Judge And Yankees Square Off Against Astros On April 25

Judge is hitting for a .237 BA, .372 OBP and .559 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is .931, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 21 runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 17 runs. Judge has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Astros.

Mike Burrows makes the start for the Astros, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

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