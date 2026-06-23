Aaron Civale And Athletics Play Giants On June 23

Civale is 5-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed three innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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