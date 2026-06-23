Aaron Civale And Athletics Play Giants On June 23
Aaron Civale will get the start for his Athletics against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, June 23 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Civale has -106 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Civale is 5-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed three innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.