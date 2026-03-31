Aaron Civale And Athletics Take On Braves On March 31
Aaron Civale will get the start for the Athletics against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Civale has -144 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Civale went 4-9 with a 4.85 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched last season.
The Braves averaged 4.5 runs per game last season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.