Aaron Civale And Athletics Take On Braves On March 31

Civale went 4-9 with a 4.85 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Braves averaged 4.5 runs per game last season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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