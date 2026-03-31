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Aaron Civale
Oakland Athletics

Aaron Civale

Oakland Athletics • #45 RP

Aaron Civale And Athletics Take On Braves On March 31

Aaron Civale will get the start for the Athletics against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Civale has -144 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Civale went 4-9 with a 4.85 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Braves averaged 4.5 runs per game last season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Civale

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