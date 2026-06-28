Aaron Civale And Athletics Square Off Against Angels On June 28
Aaron Civale will get the start for his Athletics against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, June 28 at 3:15 p.m. ET. Civale has +106 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Civale is 5-4 with a 4.88 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw four innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Angels are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.