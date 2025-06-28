Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 28

Will Logan Gilbert strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Dustin May surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 28, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Chicago Cubs at Houston Astros

Brandon Walter (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 6.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances Cade Horton (Cubs): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers

José Quintana (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 3.6 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Kansas City Royals

Noah Cameron (Royals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +108) | 4.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Dustin May (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

Logan Gilbert (Mariners): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 7.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 7.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -126) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Miami Marlins at Arizona Diamondbacks