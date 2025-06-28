MLB
Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 28
Will Logan Gilbert strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Dustin May surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 28, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Chicago Cubs at Houston Astros
- Brandon Walter (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Cade Horton (Cubs): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers
- José Quintana (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Los Angeles Dodgers at Kansas City Royals
- Noah Cameron (Royals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Dustin May (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers
- Logan Gilbert (Mariners): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 7.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -126) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
Miami Marlins at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -116) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
- Eury Pérez (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances