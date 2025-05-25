FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 25

Data Skrive
Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 25

Will José Soriano strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Jeffrey Springs record more than 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 25, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Philadelphia Phillies at Athletics

  • Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
  • Jeffrey Springs (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Angels

  • José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Cal Quantrill (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +136, Under -174) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

