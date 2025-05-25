MLB
Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 25
Will José Soriano strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Jeffrey Springs record more than 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 25, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Philadelphia Phillies at Athletics
- Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Jeffrey Springs (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Angels
- José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Cal Quantrill (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +136, Under -174) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances