Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 23
Will Christopher Michael Bassitt strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Ronel Blanco exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 23, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros
- Christopher Michael Bassitt (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 7.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Ronel Blanco (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances