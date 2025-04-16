MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 16
Will Shota Imanaga strike out more than 4.5 batters? Can Randy Vasquez surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 16, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres
- Shota Imanaga (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Randy Vasquez (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances