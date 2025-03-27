FanDuel MLB Opening Day Promo: No Sweat Token for SGP or Parlay on 3/27/25

Opening Day is finally here! To celebrate, FanDuel has a special offer for customers betting on MLB games today.

Get a No Sweat Token to use on a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay (SGP) or parlay wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on March 27th, 2025!

The action starts this afternoon when the reigning AL champions, the New York Yankees, take on the Milwaukee Brewers at home. The line is Yankees -1.5 with the total set at 7.5.

Full Yankees-Brewers odds can be found below, while all other MLB odds, can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your No Sweat Token. Build a 3+ leg SGP, SGP+, or parlay wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on March 27th, 2025. Toggle-on your No Sweat Token and place your bet!

Your wager must have final odds of +400 or longer to qualify (i.e., +450 and +600 would qualify, but -300 or +100 would not).

There is a maximum refund associated with use of your No-Sweat Token. Log in for more details.

Refund will be credited within 72 hours of bet settlement. Refund will be issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expires 7 days after receipt. See full terms and conditions.

Eligible MLB Games on 3/27/25

Here are the MLB games being played on March 27th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Runline (Spread) Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Milwaukee Brewers at New York Yankees -1.5 (+136) +124 -146 7.5 Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays +1.5 (-192) -102 -116 8.5 Boston Red Sox at Texas Rangers +1.5 (-166) -116 -102 7.5 Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals +1.5 (-138) -156 +132 7.5 Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals -1.5 (+168) +112 -132 7.5 New York Mets at Houston Astros -1.5 (+164) +110 -130 8 San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds +1.5 (-170) -110 -106 7.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on March 28, 2025.

