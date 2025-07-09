MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 9
Will Rafael Devers or Kyle Schwarber go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 9, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 93 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 91 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 68 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 90 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 91 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 90 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Dominic Smith (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Otto Kemp (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 68 games (has homered in 1.5% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 86 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)
- Johan Rojas (Phillies): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 81 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 75 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)