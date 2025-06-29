MLB
Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 29
Will Mike Trout or James Wood hit a home run on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 29, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Angels
- Mike Trout (Angels): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 55 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- James Wood (Nationals): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 82 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 71 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Angels): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 79 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 66 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)
- Josh Bell (Nationals): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 70 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 82 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Brady House (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 74 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Daylen Lile (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Riley Adams (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- LaMonte Wade (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 61 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)
- Christian Moore (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Kevin Newman (Angels): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 50 games
- Zach Neto (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 62 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Drew Millas (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2024 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (homered in 5.6% of games)