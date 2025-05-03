Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 3

Will Aaron Judge or Ben Rice hit a home run on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 3, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +168 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+168 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 27 games (has homered in 25.9% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 27 games (has homered in 25.9% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 24 games (has homered in 29.2% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 24 games (has homered in 29.2% of games) Christopher Morel (Rays): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Oswaldo Cabrera (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Jorbit Vivas (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Kameron Misner (Rays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Jose Caballero (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Ben Rortvedt (Rays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Travis Jankowski (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Pablo Reyes (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 23.3% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 18 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 18 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Enriqué Hernández (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 23 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 23 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 30 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 30 games (has homered in 26.7% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 23.8% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Alex Verdugo (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Eli White (Braves): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Nick Allen (Braves): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 30 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)

Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Alexander Bregman (Red Sox): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 33 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 33 games (has homered in 21.2% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Carlos Correa (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Ty France (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Harrison Bader (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games David Hamilton (Red Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Edouard Julien (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Mickey Gasper (Twins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Triston Casas (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 31 games (has homered in 32.3% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 31 games (has homered in 32.3% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 22 games (has homered in 31.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 22 games (has homered in 31.8% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

+390 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 27 games Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 22 games (has homered in 31.8% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 23 games (has homered in 26.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 23 games (has homered in 26.1% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 27 games Ryan Tellez (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Blaine Crim (Rangers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Blaine Crim (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Leody Taveras (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Josh Jung (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Mitchell Garver (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Jacob Burger (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR

+10000 to hit a HR Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+10000 to hit a HR Leonardo Rivas (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Nick Ahmed (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR

+10000 to hit a HR Dylan Moore (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Dustin Harris (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Samad Taylor (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Leonardo Rivas (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Luis Robert (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Andrew Vaughn (White Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Cam Smith (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Michael Taylor (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Jakob Bauers (Brewers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 18 games (has homered in 27.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 18 games (has homered in 27.8% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Nicholas Lopez (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Brice Turang (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 32 games Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 32 games Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 29 games Jonathon Berti (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Joshua Bell (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) German Rosario (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Jose Trevino (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Jose Tena (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Jake Fraley (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Tyler Callihan (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 32 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 32 games (has homered in 31.3% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Bryce Harper (Phillies): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Maximilian Kepler (Phillies): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Lourdes Gurriel (Diamondbacks): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 30 games Johan Rojas (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

Cleveland Guardians at Toronto Blue Jays

Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 29 games (has homered in 27.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 29 games (has homered in 27.6% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games) Jhonkensy Noel (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 23 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 23 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 32 games Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 27 games José Ramírez (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Alan Roden (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants

Matt Chapman (Giants): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Michael Yastrzemski (Giants): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Sam Huff (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 33 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 33 games (has homered in 21.2% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) LaMonte Wade (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Sean Bouchard (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Jacob Stallings (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Owen Miller (Rockies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Adael Amador (Rockies): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Christian Koss (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Alan Trejo (Rockies): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) James Farmer (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Brett Wisely (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2024 Stats: 4 HR in 84 games (homered in 4.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 84 games (homered in 4.8% of games) Aaron Schunk (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Luis Matos (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels

Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 27 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 27 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Joseph Ward (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Jace Jung (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Kyren Paris (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Kevin Newman (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

Athletics at Miami Marlins

Matt Mervis (Marlins): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 25 games (has homered in 24% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 25 games (has homered in 24% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) JJ Bleday (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Luis Urias (Athletics): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Ronny Simon (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Giovanny Urshela (Athletics): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Jhonny Pereda (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Dane Myers (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games) Miguel Andujar (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 29 games Jonathan India (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 30 games Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Emmanuel Rivera (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Drew Waters (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Jorge Mateo (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Mark Canha (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Ramón Urías (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Freddy Fermin (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates

Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 30 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 30 games (has homered in 26.7% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 30 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 30 games (has homered in 23.3% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jason Heyward (Padres): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Oscar Gonzalez (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Martin Maldonado (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Enmanuel Valdez (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Thomas Pham (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Adam Frazier (Pirates): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) José Iglesias (Padres): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 30 games Tyler Wade (Padres): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals