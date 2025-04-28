MLB
Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 28
Will Shohei Ohtani or Teoscar Hernández go yard on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 28, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 26 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Teoscar Hernández (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 26 games (has homered in 26.9% of games)
- Markus Lynn Betts (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 28 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Michael Thomas Conforto (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Jesús Sánchez (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Matt Mervis (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 22 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)
- Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Dane Myers (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Connor Norby (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Austin Scott Barnes (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games