MLB
Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 25
Will Aaron Judge or Anthony Santander hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 25, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +190 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Jasrado Hermis Arrington (Coakley) Chisholm (Yankees): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 25 games (has homered in 24% of games)
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 21 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Cody James Bellinger (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Bo Joseph Bichette (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Oswaldo Cabrera (Yankees): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Alan Roden (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Will Wagner (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games