Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 22
Will Eugenio Alejandro Suarez or Corbin Carroll hit a home run on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 22, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Tampa Bay Rays at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Eugenio Alejandro Suarez (Diamondbacks): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 22 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Rays): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Danny Jansen (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Yandy (Fernandez) Diaz (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Kameron Misner (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Jake Mangum (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games
- Garrett Hampson (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Christopher Morel (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 23 games (has homered in 30.4% of games)
- Peter Morgan Alonso (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 23 games (has homered in 26.1% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 23 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Max Kepler (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Nicholas Alexander Castellanos (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Alec Daniel Bohm (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Starling Marte (Mets): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Jose Azocar (Mets): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Johan Rojas (Phillies): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Jose Siri (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros
- Yordan Ruben Alvarez (Astros): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Bo Joseph Bichette (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Brendan Rodgers (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Jose Carlos Altuve (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Will Wagner (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Alan Roden (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Ernie James Clement (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 22 games (has homered in 31.8% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 23 games (has homered in 30.4% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Tirso Ornelas (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Jace Jung (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Ednel Javier Baez (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Elias David Diaz (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Oscar Gonzalez (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Tyler Wade (Padres): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- José Iglesias (Padres): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Martín Maldonado (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Luis Sangel (Reveron) Arraez (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Jason Heyward (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
Baltimore Orioles at Washington Nationals
- Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Gary Sánchez (Orioles): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- James Wood (Nationals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 22 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)
- Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Ramón Laureano (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Joshua Evan Bell (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Nate Lowe (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Jose Tena (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 20 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Dylan Crews (Nationals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Jorge Mateo (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Amed Rosario (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
Colorado Rockies at Kansas City Royals
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Mike Toglia (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jonathan India (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
- Michael Massey (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
- Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Sean Bouchard (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Jacob Stallings (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Drew Waters (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Michael Wacha (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Hunter Renfroe (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +235 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 23 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)
- Jasrado Hermis Arrington (Coakley) Chisholm (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 23 games (has homered in 26.1% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 21 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Cody James Bellinger (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Carlos Santana (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Oswaldo Cabrera (Yankees): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Nolan Jones (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Lane Thomas (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games
Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins
- Matt Mervis (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 17 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Jesús Sánchez (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Austin Hays (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)
- Connor Norby (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Noelvi Marte (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Dane Myers (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Jake Fraley (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Gavin Lux (Reds): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Jose Trevino (Reds): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games
- Jeimer Candelario (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Liam Hicks (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Griffin Conine (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Graham Pauley (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
Texas Rangers at Athletics
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)
- Adolis García (Rangers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Jacob Michael Burger (Rangers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 22 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- JJ Bleday (Athletics): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Max Muncy (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Miguel Enrique Andujar (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Leody Taveras (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games
- Gio Urshela (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Luis Urías (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Jhonny Pereda (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 21 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Teoscar Hernández (Dodgers): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Markus Lynn Betts (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 23 games (has homered in 30.4% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 24 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 12 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 23 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 21 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Michael Thomas Conforto (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 12 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games
- Jonathon David Berti (Cubs): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games