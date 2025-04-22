Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 22

Will Eugenio Alejandro Suarez or Corbin Carroll hit a home run on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 22, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Tampa Bay Rays at Arizona Diamondbacks

Eugenio Alejandro Suarez (Diamondbacks): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 22 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 22 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 23.8% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games) Danny Jansen (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Yandy (Fernandez) Diaz (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Kameron Misner (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Chandler Simpson (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Taylor Walls (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Jake Mangum (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Garrett Hampson (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Christopher Morel (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 23 games (has homered in 30.4% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 23 games (has homered in 30.4% of games) Peter Morgan Alonso (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 23 games (has homered in 26.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 23 games (has homered in 26.1% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 23 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 23 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Nicholas Alexander Castellanos (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Alec Daniel Bohm (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Starling Marte (Mets): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Jose Azocar (Mets): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Johan Rojas (Phillies): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Jose Siri (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros

Yordan Ruben Alvarez (Astros): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Bo Joseph Bichette (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Isaac Paredes (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Brendan Rodgers (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Yainer Diaz (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Jose Carlos Altuve (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Will Wagner (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Jeremy Pena (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Alan Roden (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Ernie James Clement (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 22 games (has homered in 31.8% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 22 games (has homered in 31.8% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 23 games (has homered in 30.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 23 games (has homered in 30.4% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Tirso Ornelas (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Jace Jung (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Gavin Sheets (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Ednel Javier Baez (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Elias David Diaz (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Colt Keith (Tigers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Oscar Gonzalez (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Tyler Wade (Padres): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games José Iglesias (Padres): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Martín Maldonado (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Luis Sangel (Reveron) Arraez (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Jason Heyward (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Washington Nationals

Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Gary Sánchez (Orioles): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games James Wood (Nationals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 22 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 22 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Ramón Laureano (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games) Joshua Evan Bell (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games) Nate Lowe (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jose Tena (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 20 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 20 games (has homered in 25% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Jorge Mateo (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Jacob Young (Nationals): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Amed Rosario (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

Colorado Rockies at Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Michael Massey (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Jordan Beck (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Sean Bouchard (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jacob Stallings (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Drew Waters (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Freddy Fermin (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Michael Wacha (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Hunter Renfroe (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +235 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 23 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+235 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 23 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games) Jasrado Hermis Arrington (Coakley) Chisholm (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 23 games (has homered in 26.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 23 games (has homered in 26.1% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 21 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 21 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Cody James Bellinger (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Oswaldo Cabrera (Yankees): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games) Lane Thomas (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Angel Martinez (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins

Matt Mervis (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 17 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 17 games (has homered in 29.4% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Jesús Sánchez (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Austin Hays (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game TJ Friedl (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Dane Myers (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Jake Fraley (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Jose Trevino (Reds): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Jeimer Candelario (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Griffin Conine (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Graham Pauley (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

Texas Rangers at Athletics

Brent Rooker (Athletics): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games) Adolis García (Rangers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Jacob Michael Burger (Rangers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 22 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 22 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) JJ Bleday (Athletics): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Max Muncy (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Miguel Enrique Andujar (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Leody Taveras (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Gio Urshela (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Luis Urías (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Jhonny Pereda (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs