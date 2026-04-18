Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 18

Will Nick Kurtz or Shea Langeliers go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 18, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Chicago White Sox at Athletics

Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +270 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+270 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +270 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 18 games (has homered in 27.8% of games)

+270 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 18 games (has homered in 27.8% of games) Everson Pereira (White Sox): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Max Muncy (Athletics): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+490 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+760 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Edgar Quero (White Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Luisangel Acuna (White Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 20 games (has homered in 35% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 20 games (has homered in 35% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 18 games (has homered in 44.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 18 games (has homered in 44.4% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Carlos Correa (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Cam Smith (Astros): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Christian Vázquez (Astros): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Joey Loperfido (Astros): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Nathan Church (Cardinals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

Cincinnati Reds at Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton (Twins): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 19 games (has homered in 31.6% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 19 games (has homered in 31.6% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 19 games (has homered in 31.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 19 games (has homered in 31.6% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Will Benson (Reds): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+710 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Ryan Kreidler (Twins): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games) Victor Caratini (Twins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Brooks Lee (Twins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Austin Martin (Twins): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners