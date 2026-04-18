MLB
Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 18
Will Nick Kurtz or Shea Langeliers go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 18, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Chicago White Sox at Athletics
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +270 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +270 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 18 games (has homered in 27.8% of games)
- Everson Pereira (White Sox): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)
- Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Max Muncy (Athletics): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Edgar Quero (White Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Luisangel Acuna (White Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
St. Louis Cardinals at Houston Astros
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 20 games (has homered in 35% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 18 games (has homered in 44.4% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Carlos Correa (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Taylor Trammell (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Cam Smith (Astros): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Christian Vázquez (Astros): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Joey Loperfido (Astros): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Nathan Church (Cardinals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
Cincinnati Reds at Minnesota Twins
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Sal Stewart (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 19 games (has homered in 31.6% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Matt Wallner (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 19 games (has homered in 31.6% of games)
- Josh Bell (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Will Benson (Reds): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Ryan Kreidler (Twins): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Twins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Austin Martin (Twins): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Jake Burger (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 27.8% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Luke Raley (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Danny Jansen (Rangers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Evan Carter (Rangers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Mariners): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)