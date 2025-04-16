MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 16
Will Fernando Tatis Jr. or Manny Machado hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 16, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Oscar Gonzalez (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Gage Workman (Cubs): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Martín Maldonado (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Miguel Amaya (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Justin Turner (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Jason Heyward (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Yuli Gurriel (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- José Iglesias (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Matt Shaw (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR
- Brandon Lockridge (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Connor Joe (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2024 Stats: 9 HR in 120 games (homered in 7.5% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Jon Berti (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Elias Díaz (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games