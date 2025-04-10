MLB
Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 10
Will Mike Toglia or Brenton Doyle go yard on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 10, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Milwaukee Brewers at Colorado Rockies
- Mike Toglia (Rockies): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Sean Bouchard (Rockies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Kris Bryant (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Zac Veen (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Oliver Dunn (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Nick Martini (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Scott Alexander (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games