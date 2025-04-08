MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 8
Will Aaron Judge or Kerry Carpenter hit a home run on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 8, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 10 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Justyn-Henry Malloy (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Jake Rogers (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 10 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Ryan Kreidler (Tigers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Pablo Reyes (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Andy Ibáñez (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Manuel Margot (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Javier Báez (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games