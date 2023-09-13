MLB Betting: Phillies, Brewers Re-Enter the NL Pennant Race

Dating back to 2019, the NL representative in the World Series has been different every year. Of course, the AL has not offered the same parody, sending the Houston Astros to the Fall Classic in three of the past four seasons.

Powerhouses and recent World Series winners currently lead the National League betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook. The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers have certainly not disappeared, but we do see some other historic franchises of the Senior Circuit back in the pennant race.

With 20 or less games to play for most teams at this point, we are officially in the final stretch of the 2023 MLB regular season. Let's dive into the numbers before the playoffs get underway; who currently has the best odds to win the National League?

All MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Odds Rank Team Odds to Win NL in 2023 Record and Positon 1 Atlanta Braves +110 95-50/1st NL East 2 Los Angeles Dodgers +240 88-56/1st NL West 3 Philadelphia Phillies* +650 79-66/2nd NL East/1st WC 4 Milwaukee Brewers +1000 81-63/1st NL Central 5 Chicago Cubs +1400 78-68/2nd NL Central/2nd WC 6 Arizona Diamondbacks +3100 76-70/2nd NL West/3rd WC 7 Miami Marlins +4000 74-71/3rd NL East/6th WC View Full Table

*Denotes 2022 NLCS Participant

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +110

The Braves have been dominant wire-to-wire through the 2023 campaign. Currently, they hold a 16-game stranglehold on the NL East. Additionally, Atlanta is boasting an exponential run differential of +239 entering Wednesday -- best in the majors by a landslide.

Naturally, any team that has authentic aspirations to hoist the pennant must first go through the National League Championship Series. At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Braves are priced at -230 odds to make the NLCS.

With a team OPS of .845 (best in baseball), Atlanta does not appear to be flaming out. Ronald Acuna Jr. is on the cusp of joining MLB's 40-40 club while also showing as a -750 favorite in the NL MVP odds market. Matt Olson leads the bigs behind a career-best 51 home runs.

Given where the Braves are atop the standings, their playoff spot is already mathematically guaranteed.

Los Angeles Dodgers

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +240

With the exception of a slow month in June, the Dodgers have been almost as prolific as Atlanta. Still, Los Angeles was by far the best MLB side this past August, scorching their way to a 24-5 record and a +81 run differential in the month.

Standing confidently atop the NL West, L.A. has built a 13-game divisional lead behind career years from sluggers Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. Betts is approaching 40 homers for the first time while Freeman just set the franchise's record for doubles in a season (currently at 55).

Like Atlanta, the Dodgers can assume they will have a spot in the 2023 postseason. In the odds to reach the NLCS market, Los Angeles currently yields a price of -180. Of course, the Boys in Blue are no stranger to the playoffs.

Philadelphia Phillies

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +650

As last season's National League champions, the Philadelphia Phillies still boast a lineup popping with power. Behind the two aforementioned teams on this list, Philly has the third-best collective OPS on the Senior Circuit at .772.

The Phils aren't necessarily holding out hope to come back for the division crown in 2023, but they stand strong in the NL Wild Card position at the moment. The fact that they are enduring a series with the rival Braves right now can act as a thorn, but Philadelphia still holds a marginal lead over the Chicago Cubs for the top spot.

Smashing lefties Bryce Harper (.381 wOBA) and Kyle Schwarber (43 HR) have powered the offense while infielders Trea Turner and Bryson Stott have been slick up the middle. According to Baseball Reference, the Fightin' Phils have a 97.8% chance to make the postseason right now. Considering that, their odds of +650 to raise their second consecutive pennant definitely have value.

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +1000

Over the last half-decade, the Milwaukee Brewers have experienced highs and lows, twice winning the NL Central. In 2023, they are again in position to take the division crown, currently holding a humble four-game lead over Chicago.

Unlike L.A. or Atlanta, Milwaukee cannot bank on being a division winner, but they are still in the driver's seat. Entering Wednesday, Baseball Reference gives the Brew Crew a 99.9% chance to make the postseason.

Milwaukee has resurged in 2023 behind bounce-back efforts from Christian Yelich and William Contreras -- both of whom currently hold an OPS over .795. Additionally, Freddy Peralta and Corbin Burnes have been a quality one-two punch, but the pitching staff has been upgraded since Brandon Woodruff's return last month. Overall, the Brewers' current team ERA of 3.84 is best in the NL.

Chicago Cubs

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +1400

The Cubbies are in action against the Colorado Rockies at time of this article's authorship, so their NL pennant odds are bound to slide slightly up or down upon completion of that contest at Coors Field. Either way, Chicago has come on strong since the All-Star break. Through July, August and September to this point, the Cubs have produced a 40-26 record.

Chicago is two games above the last Wild Card spot, so they would be safe for playoff advancement if the season ended today. As noted, they still have an outside shot to leapfrog Milwaukee and win the NL Central with divisional odds of +600 at FanDuel Sportsbook right now.

Given the way Cody Bellinger, Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ have been hitting, the Cubs could be a tough postseason out for whomever they draw. Of all sides in NL Wild Card race (excluding division leaders), Chicago yields the best run differential (+97).

Still In The Hunt

Looking for more MLB betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the MLB odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.