MLB

Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 19

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 19

In a Friday MLB schedule that features plenty of compelling contests, the Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays is a game to watch. For predictions on every game on the slate, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSOH and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Shota Imanaga
  • Records: Reds (77-76), Cubs (88-65)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 52.44%
  • Cubs Win Probability: 47.56%

Atlanta Braves at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSO
  • Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Bryce Elder
  • Records: Tigers (85-68), Braves (70-83)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 56.71%
  • Braves Win Probability: 43.29%

Athletics at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Luis Severino
  • Records: Pirates (65-88), Athletics (72-81)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 51.28%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 48.72%

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Will Warren
  • Records: Orioles (72-81), Yankees (86-67)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 52.87%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 47.13%

Washington Nationals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: SNY and MASN2
  • Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat vs. Andrew Alvarez
  • Records: Mets (79-74), Nationals (62-91)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -205
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 63.18%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 36.82%

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Garrett Crochet
  • Records: Rays (75-78), Red Sox (83-70)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 62.00%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 38.00%

San Diego Padres at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Dylan Cease
  • Records: White Sox (57-96), Padres (83-70)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -172
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 63.44%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 36.56%

Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Max Scherzer
  • Records: Royals (76-77), Blue Jays (89-64)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 53.51%
  • Royals Win Probability: 46.49%

Miami Marlins at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: CW33 and FDSFL
  • Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Janson Junk
  • Records: Rangers (79-74), Marlins (73-80)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -156
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 53.25%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 46.75%

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and ROOT Sports NW
  • Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Bryan Woo
  • Records: Astros (84-69), Mariners (84-69)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 52.96%
  • Mariners Win Probability: 47.04%

Los Angeles Angels at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and FDSW
  • Probable Pitchers: Bradley Blalock vs. Mitch Farris
  • Records: Rockies (41-112), Angels (69-84)
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
  • Angels Win Probability: 52.19%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 47.81%

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez vs. Parker Messick
  • Records: Twins (66-86), Guardians (81-71)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 66.82%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 33.18%

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSWI
  • Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Jacob Misiorowski
  • Records: Cardinals (74-79), Brewers (94-59)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 52.58%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 47.42%

Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, ARID and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Walker Buehler
  • Records: Diamondbacks (77-76), Phillies (91-62)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 55.00%
  • Phillies Win Probability: 45.00%

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Robbie Ray
  • Records: Dodgers (85-67), Giants (76-76)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -168
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 60.22%
  • Giants Win Probability: 39.78%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

