Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 19
In a Friday MLB schedule that features plenty of compelling contests, the Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays is a game to watch. For predictions on every game on the slate, see the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSOH and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Shota Imanaga
- Records: Reds (77-76), Cubs (88-65)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -124
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 52.44%
- Cubs Win Probability: 47.56%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Atlanta Braves at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Bryce Elder
- Records: Tigers (85-68), Braves (70-83)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -120
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 56.71%
- Braves Win Probability: 43.29%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Athletics at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Luis Severino
- Records: Pirates (65-88), Athletics (72-81)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -112
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 51.28%
- Athletics Win Probability: 48.72%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Will Warren
- Records: Orioles (72-81), Yankees (86-67)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -116
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 52.87%
- Orioles Win Probability: 47.13%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Washington Nationals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat vs. Andrew Alvarez
- Records: Mets (79-74), Nationals (62-91)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -205
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 63.18%
- Nationals Win Probability: 36.82%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Garrett Crochet
- Records: Rays (75-78), Red Sox (83-70)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -138
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 62.00%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 38.00%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Diego Padres at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Dylan Cease
- Records: White Sox (57-96), Padres (83-70)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -172
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 63.44%
- White Sox Win Probability: 36.56%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Max Scherzer
- Records: Royals (76-77), Blue Jays (89-64)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -142
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 53.51%
- Royals Win Probability: 46.49%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Miami Marlins at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: CW33 and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Janson Junk
- Records: Rangers (79-74), Marlins (73-80)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -156
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 53.25%
- Marlins Win Probability: 46.75%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Bryan Woo
- Records: Astros (84-69), Mariners (84-69)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -112
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 52.96%
- Mariners Win Probability: 47.04%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Angels at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Bradley Blalock vs. Mitch Farris
- Records: Rockies (41-112), Angels (69-84)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -122
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 52.19%
- Rockies Win Probability: 47.81%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez vs. Parker Messick
- Records: Twins (66-86), Guardians (81-71)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -120
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 66.82%
- Guardians Win Probability: 33.18%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Jacob Misiorowski
- Records: Cardinals (74-79), Brewers (94-59)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -118
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 52.58%
- Brewers Win Probability: 47.42%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, ARID and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Walker Buehler
- Records: Diamondbacks (77-76), Phillies (91-62)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -120
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 55.00%
- Phillies Win Probability: 45.00%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Robbie Ray
- Records: Dodgers (85-67), Giants (76-76)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -168
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 60.22%
- Giants Win Probability: 39.78%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.