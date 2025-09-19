Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 19

In a Friday MLB schedule that features plenty of compelling contests, the Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays is a game to watch. For predictions on every game on the slate, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSOH and MARQ

MLB Network, FDSOH and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Shota Imanaga

Nick Lodolo vs. Shota Imanaga Records: Reds (77-76), Cubs (88-65)

Reds (77-76), Cubs (88-65) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Reds Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 52.44%

52.44% Cubs Win Probability: 47.56%

Atlanta Braves at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSO

FDSDET and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Bryce Elder

Charlie Morton vs. Bryce Elder Records: Tigers (85-68), Braves (70-83)

Tigers (85-68), Braves (70-83) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Braves Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 56.71%

56.71% Braves Win Probability: 43.29%

Athletics at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NBCS-CA

SportsNet PT and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Luis Severino

Mitch Keller vs. Luis Severino Records: Pirates (65-88), Athletics (72-81)

Pirates (65-88), Athletics (72-81) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Athletics Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 51.28%

51.28% Athletics Win Probability: 48.72%

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and YES

MASN and YES Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Will Warren

Trevor Rogers vs. Will Warren Records: Orioles (72-81), Yankees (86-67)

Orioles (72-81), Yankees (86-67) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Orioles Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 52.87%

52.87% Orioles Win Probability: 47.13%

Washington Nationals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and MASN2

SNY and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat vs. Andrew Alvarez

Brandon Sproat vs. Andrew Alvarez Records: Mets (79-74), Nationals (62-91)

Mets (79-74), Nationals (62-91) Mets Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 63.18%

63.18% Nationals Win Probability: 36.82%

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and NESN

FDSSUN and NESN Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Garrett Crochet

Drew Rasmussen vs. Garrett Crochet Records: Rays (75-78), Red Sox (83-70)

Rays (75-78), Red Sox (83-70) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Rays Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 62.00%

62.00% Red Sox Win Probability: 38.00%

San Diego Padres at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and SDPA

CHSN and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Dylan Cease

Davis Martin vs. Dylan Cease Records: White Sox (57-96), Padres (83-70)

White Sox (57-96), Padres (83-70) Padres Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 63.44%

63.44% White Sox Win Probability: 36.56%

Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Max Scherzer

Michael Lorenzen vs. Max Scherzer Records: Royals (76-77), Blue Jays (89-64)

Royals (76-77), Blue Jays (89-64) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Royals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 53.51%

53.51% Royals Win Probability: 46.49%

Miami Marlins at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: CW33 and FDSFL

CW33 and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Janson Junk

Tyler Mahle vs. Janson Junk Records: Rangers (79-74), Marlins (73-80)

Rangers (79-74), Marlins (73-80) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 53.25%

53.25% Marlins Win Probability: 46.75%

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and ROOT Sports NW

SCHN and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Bryan Woo

Hunter Brown vs. Bryan Woo Records: Astros (84-69), Mariners (84-69)

Astros (84-69), Mariners (84-69) Astros Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Mariners Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 52.96%

52.96% Mariners Win Probability: 47.04%

Los Angeles Angels at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and FDSW

COLR and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Bradley Blalock vs. Mitch Farris

Bradley Blalock vs. Mitch Farris Records: Rockies (41-112), Angels (69-84)

Rockies (41-112), Angels (69-84) Angels Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 52.19%

52.19% Rockies Win Probability: 47.81%

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and CLEG

MNNT and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez vs. Parker Messick

Pablo Lopez vs. Parker Messick Records: Twins (66-86), Guardians (81-71)

Twins (66-86), Guardians (81-71) Twins Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 66.82%

66.82% Guardians Win Probability: 33.18%

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSWI

FDSMW and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Jacob Misiorowski

Sonny Gray vs. Jacob Misiorowski Records: Cardinals (74-79), Brewers (94-59)

Cardinals (74-79), Brewers (94-59) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 52.58%

52.58% Brewers Win Probability: 47.42%

Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: MLB Network, ARID and NBCS-PH

MLB Network, ARID and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Walker Buehler

Ryne Nelson vs. Walker Buehler Records: Diamondbacks (77-76), Phillies (91-62)

Diamondbacks (77-76), Phillies (91-62) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 55.00%

55.00% Phillies Win Probability: 45.00%

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Robbie Ray

Clayton Kershaw vs. Robbie Ray Records: Dodgers (85-67), Giants (76-76)

Dodgers (85-67), Giants (76-76) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Giants Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 60.22%

60.22% Giants Win Probability: 39.78%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.