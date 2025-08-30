Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 30
Today's MLB slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those contests is the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Toronto Blue Jays. We have predictions for every game below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Milwaukee Brewers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Quinn Priester
- Records: Blue Jays (78-57), Brewers (84-52)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -138
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 51.76%
- Brewers Win Probability: 48.24%
Tampa Bay Rays at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Ryan Pepiot
- Records: Nationals (53-81), Rays (65-69)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -158
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 61.05%
- Nationals Win Probability: 38.95%
Miami Marlins at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, WPIX and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Edward Cabrera
- Records: Mets (73-62), Marlins (63-72)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -174
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 61.20%
- Marlins Win Probability: 38.80%
Pittsburgh Pirates at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Johan Oviedo
- Records: Red Sox (75-61), Pirates (60-76)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -172
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 58.48%
- Pirates Win Probability: 41.52%
Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Chris Sale
- Records: Phillies (78-57), Braves (61-74)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -146
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 59.64%
- Braves Win Probability: 40.36%
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Michael McGreevy
- Records: Reds (68-67), Cardinals (67-69)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -138
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 51.68%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 48.32%
San Diego Padres at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Nick Pivetta
- Records: Twins (61-73), Padres (75-60)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -154
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 55.68%
- Twins Win Probability: 44.32%
Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti vs. Kyle Hendricks
- Records: Astros (75-60), Angels (62-72)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -166
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 61.95%
- Angels Win Probability: 38.05%
New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Smith vs. Cam Schlittler
- Records: White Sox (48-87), Yankees (75-60)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -225
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +188
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 61.99%
- White Sox Win Probability: 38.01%
Baltimore Orioles at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Carson Seymour vs. Trevor Rogers
- Records: Giants (67-68), Orioles (60-75)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -120
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 53.98%
- Giants Win Probability: 46.02%
Seattle Mariners at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Logan Gilbert
- Records: Guardians (67-66), Mariners (72-63)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -142
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 64.88%
- Guardians Win Probability: 35.12%
Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Stephen Kolek vs. Jack Flaherty
- Records: Royals (69-66), Tigers (79-57)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -122
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 55.21%
- Royals Win Probability: 44.79%
Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: McCade Brown vs. Javier Assad
- Records: Rockies (38-97), Cubs (77-58)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -205
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 64.50%
- Rockies Win Probability: 35.50%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow vs. Eduardo Rodríguez
- Records: Dodgers (77-58), Diamondbacks (67-69)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -225
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +188
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 61.68%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 38.32%
Texas Rangers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-CA and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Mason Barnett vs. Merrill Kelly
- Records: Athletics (63-73), Rangers (69-67)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -132
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 50.52%
- Rangers Win Probability: 49.48%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.