Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 30

Today's MLB slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those contests is the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Toronto Blue Jays. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Milwaukee Brewers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and FDSWI

SNET and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Quinn Priester

Kevin Gausman vs. Quinn Priester Records: Blue Jays (78-57), Brewers (84-52)

Blue Jays (78-57), Brewers (84-52) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 51.76%

51.76% Brewers Win Probability: 48.24%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tampa Bay Rays at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and FDSSUN

MASN and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Ryan Pepiot

Jake Irvin vs. Ryan Pepiot Records: Nationals (53-81), Rays (65-69)

Nationals (53-81), Rays (65-69) Rays Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 61.05%

61.05% Nationals Win Probability: 38.95%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Miami Marlins at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: MLB Network, WPIX and FDSFL

MLB Network, WPIX and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Edward Cabrera

David Peterson vs. Edward Cabrera Records: Mets (73-62), Marlins (63-72)

Mets (73-62), Marlins (63-72) Mets Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 61.20%

61.20% Marlins Win Probability: 38.80%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Pittsburgh Pirates at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and SportsNet PT

MLB Network, NESN and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Johan Oviedo

Dustin May vs. Johan Oviedo Records: Red Sox (75-61), Pirates (60-76)

Red Sox (75-61), Pirates (60-76) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 58.48%

58.48% Pirates Win Probability: 41.52%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:05 p.m. ET

6:05 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSO

NBCS-PH and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Chris Sale

Cristopher Sanchez vs. Chris Sale Records: Phillies (78-57), Braves (61-74)

Phillies (78-57), Braves (61-74) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Braves Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 59.64%

59.64% Braves Win Probability: 40.36%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSMW

FDSOH and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Michael McGreevy

Andrew Abbott vs. Michael McGreevy Records: Reds (68-67), Cardinals (67-69)

Reds (68-67), Cardinals (67-69) Reds Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 51.68%

51.68% Cardinals Win Probability: 48.32%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Diego Padres at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and SDPA

MNNT and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Nick Pivetta

Taj Bradley vs. Nick Pivetta Records: Twins (61-73), Padres (75-60)

Twins (61-73), Padres (75-60) Padres Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Twins Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 55.68%

55.68% Twins Win Probability: 44.32%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and FDSW

SCHN and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti vs. Kyle Hendricks

Spencer Arrighetti vs. Kyle Hendricks Records: Astros (75-60), Angels (62-72)

Astros (75-60), Angels (62-72) Astros Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Angels Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 61.95%

61.95% Angels Win Probability: 38.05%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and YES

CHSN and YES Probable Pitchers: Shane Smith vs. Cam Schlittler

Shane Smith vs. Cam Schlittler Records: White Sox (48-87), Yankees (75-60)

White Sox (48-87), Yankees (75-60) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -225

-225 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +188

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 61.99%

61.99% White Sox Win Probability: 38.01%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Baltimore Orioles at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Carson Seymour vs. Trevor Rogers

Carson Seymour vs. Trevor Rogers Records: Giants (67-68), Orioles (60-75)

Giants (67-68), Orioles (60-75) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Giants Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 53.98%

53.98% Giants Win Probability: 46.02%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seattle Mariners at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Logan Gilbert

Gavin Williams vs. Logan Gilbert Records: Guardians (67-66), Mariners (72-63)

Guardians (67-66), Mariners (72-63) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 64.88%

64.88% Guardians Win Probability: 35.12%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Stephen Kolek vs. Jack Flaherty

Stephen Kolek vs. Jack Flaherty Records: Royals (69-66), Tigers (79-57)

Royals (69-66), Tigers (79-57) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Royals Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 55.21%

55.21% Royals Win Probability: 44.79%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and MARQ

COLR and MARQ Probable Pitchers: McCade Brown vs. Javier Assad

McCade Brown vs. Javier Assad Records: Rockies (38-97), Cubs (77-58)

Rockies (38-97), Cubs (77-58) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 64.50%

64.50% Rockies Win Probability: 35.50%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and ARID

SportsNet LA and ARID Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow vs. Eduardo Rodríguez

Tyler Glasnow vs. Eduardo Rodríguez Records: Dodgers (77-58), Diamondbacks (67-69)

Dodgers (77-58), Diamondbacks (67-69) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -225

-225 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +188

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 61.68%

61.68% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 38.32%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas Rangers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-CA and RSN

MLB Network, NBCS-CA and RSN Probable Pitchers: Mason Barnett vs. Merrill Kelly

Mason Barnett vs. Merrill Kelly Records: Athletics (63-73), Rangers (69-67)

Athletics (63-73), Rangers (69-67) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 50.52%

50.52% Rangers Win Probability: 49.48%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.