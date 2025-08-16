Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 17
The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Cincinnati Reds is one of many compelling options on Sunday's MLB schedule. Below, we provide predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 11:35 a.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: Roku
- Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. Aaron Nola
- Records: Nationals (49-73), Phillies (70-52)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -180
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 58.83%
- Nationals Win Probability: 41.17%
Miami Marlins at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet vs. Janson Junk
- Records: Red Sox (67-56), Marlins (58-64)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -250
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +205
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 65.24%
- Marlins Win Probability: 34.76%
Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:37 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: José Berrios vs. Nathan Eovaldi
- Records: Blue Jays (72-51), Rangers (61-62)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -118
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 51.45%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 48.55%
Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. José Quintana
- Records: Reds (64-59), Brewers (77-44)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -110
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 50.88%
- Reds Win Probability: 49.12%
Atlanta Braves at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Erick Fedde
- Records: Guardians (63-58), Braves (54-68)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -124
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 50.69%
- Guardians Win Probability: 49.31%
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Bergert vs. Davis Martin
- Records: Royals (61-61), White Sox (44-78)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -164
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 59.46%
- White Sox Win Probability: 40.54%
Baltimore Orioles at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier vs. Dean Kremer
- Records: Astros (68-54), Orioles (56-66)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -138
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 59.76%
- Orioles Win Probability: 40.24%
Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Chris Paddack
- Records: Twins (57-65), Tigers (72-52)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 56.69%
- Twins Win Probability: 43.31%
New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Will Warren
- Records: Cardinals (61-62), Yankees (65-57)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -146
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 54.58%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 45.42%
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad vs.
- Records: Cubs (69-53), Pirates (52-72)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 61.40%
- Pirates Win Probability: 38.60%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs.
- Records: Rockies (33-89), Diamondbacks (60-63)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 55.30%
- Rockies Win Probability: 44.70%
Tampa Bay Rays at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Ryan Pepiot
- Records: Giants (59-63), Rays (60-63)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -162
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 55.17%
- Rays Win Probability: 44.83%
Los Angeles Angels at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. José Soriano
- Records: Athletics (55-69), Angels (59-63)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -110
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 58.89%
- Angels Win Probability: 41.11%
San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow vs. Yu Darvish
- Records: Dodgers (69-53), Padres (69-53)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -156
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 55.82%
- Padres Win Probability: 44.18%
Seattle Mariners at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. George Kirby
- Records: Mets (64-58), Mariners (68-55)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -120
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 51.26%
- Mariners Win Probability: 48.74%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.