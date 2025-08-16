Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 17

The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Cincinnati Reds is one of many compelling options on Sunday's MLB schedule. Below, we provide predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 11:35 a.m. ET

11:35 a.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: Roku

Roku Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. Aaron Nola

Mitchell Parker vs. Aaron Nola Records: Nationals (49-73), Phillies (70-52)

Nationals (49-73), Phillies (70-52) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 58.83%

58.83% Nationals Win Probability: 41.17%

Miami Marlins at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and FDSFL

NESN and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet vs. Janson Junk

Garrett Crochet vs. Janson Junk Records: Red Sox (67-56), Marlins (58-64)

Red Sox (67-56), Marlins (58-64) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -250

-250 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +205

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 65.24%

65.24% Marlins Win Probability: 34.76%

Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and RSN

SNET and RSN Probable Pitchers: José Berrios vs. Nathan Eovaldi

José Berrios vs. Nathan Eovaldi Records: Blue Jays (72-51), Rangers (61-62)

Blue Jays (72-51), Rangers (61-62) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 51.45%

51.45% Blue Jays Win Probability: 48.55%

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSWI

FDSOH and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. José Quintana

Andrew Abbott vs. José Quintana Records: Reds (64-59), Brewers (77-44)

Reds (64-59), Brewers (77-44) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Reds Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 50.88%

50.88% Reds Win Probability: 49.12%

Atlanta Braves at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and FDSSO

CLEG and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Erick Fedde

Logan Allen vs. Erick Fedde Records: Guardians (63-58), Braves (54-68)

Guardians (63-58), Braves (54-68) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Braves Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 50.69%

50.69% Guardians Win Probability: 49.31%

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and CHSN

FDSKC and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Ryan Bergert vs. Davis Martin

Ryan Bergert vs. Davis Martin Records: Royals (61-61), White Sox (44-78)

Royals (61-61), White Sox (44-78) Royals Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 59.46%

59.46% White Sox Win Probability: 40.54%

Baltimore Orioles at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and MASN

SCHN and MASN Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier vs. Dean Kremer

Cristian Javier vs. Dean Kremer Records: Astros (68-54), Orioles (56-66)

Astros (68-54), Orioles (56-66) Astros Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 59.76%

59.76% Orioles Win Probability: 40.24%

Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and FDSDET

MNNT and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: vs. Chris Paddack

vs. Chris Paddack Records: Twins (57-65), Tigers (72-52)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 56.69%

56.69% Twins Win Probability: 43.31%

New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and YES

FDSMW and YES Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Will Warren

Miles Mikolas vs. Will Warren Records: Cardinals (61-62), Yankees (65-57)

Cardinals (61-62), Yankees (65-57) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 54.58%

54.58% Cardinals Win Probability: 45.42%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and SportsNet PT

MARQ and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad vs.

Javier Assad vs. Records: Cubs (69-53), Pirates (52-72)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 61.40%

61.40% Pirates Win Probability: 38.60%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and ARID

COLR and ARID Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs.

Kyle Freeland vs. Records: Rockies (33-89), Diamondbacks (60-63)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 55.30%

55.30% Rockies Win Probability: 44.70%

Tampa Bay Rays at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and FDSSUN

MLB Network, NBCS-BA and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Ryan Pepiot

Logan Webb vs. Ryan Pepiot Records: Giants (59-63), Rays (60-63)

Giants (59-63), Rays (60-63) Giants Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Rays Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 55.17%

55.17% Rays Win Probability: 44.83%

Los Angeles Angels at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSW

NBCS-CA and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. José Soriano

Jeffrey Springs vs. José Soriano Records: Athletics (55-69), Angels (59-63)

Athletics (55-69), Angels (59-63) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Angels Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 58.89%

58.89% Angels Win Probability: 41.11%

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and SDPA

MLB Network, SportsNet LA and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow vs. Yu Darvish

Tyler Glasnow vs. Yu Darvish Records: Dodgers (69-53), Padres (69-53)

Dodgers (69-53), Padres (69-53) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Padres Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 55.82%

55.82% Padres Win Probability: 44.18%

Seattle Mariners at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field

Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. George Kirby

Clay Holmes vs. George Kirby Records: Mets (64-58), Mariners (68-55)

Mets (64-58), Mariners (68-55) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Mets Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 51.26%

51.26% Mariners Win Probability: 48.74%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.