Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 30
The MLB slate on Wednesday, which includes the San Francisco Giants taking on the San Diego Padres, is not one to miss. For predictions on every game, see the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SCHN and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Hayden Wesneski vs. Jackson Jobe
- Records: Astros (15-13), Tigers (18-11)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -138
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 53.90%
- Tigers Win Probability: 46.10%
Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Chase Dollander vs. Chris Sale
- Records: Rockies (4-24), Braves (13-15)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -245
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +205
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 71.06%
- Rockies Win Probability: 28.94%
Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Cal Quantrill
- Records: Dodgers (19-10), Marlins (12-16)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -295
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +240
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 72.88%
- Marlins Win Probability: 27.12%
San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Landen Roupp
- Records: Padres (17-11), Giants (19-10)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -132
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 56.02%
- Giants Win Probability: 43.98%
Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Tyler Anderson
- Records: Mariners (16-12), Angels (12-15)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -146
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 60.68%
- Angels Win Probability: 39.32%
Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Ortiz vs. Pablo Lopez
- Records: Guardians (15-13), Twins (13-16)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -134
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 51.98%
- Guardians Win Probability: 48.02%
New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and Amazon Prime Video
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich vs. Carlos Carrasco
- Records: Orioles (11-17), Yankees (17-12)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -120
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 53.17%
- Orioles Win Probability: 46.83%
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Steven Matz
- Records: Reds (16-13), Cardinals (12-17)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -130
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 50.11%
- Reds Win Probability: 49.89%
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Matthew Boyd
- Records: Pirates (11-18), Cubs (17-12)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -176
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +148
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 50.93%
- Cubs Win Probability: 49.07%
Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Jake Irvin
- Records: Phillies (15-13), Nationals (13-16)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -225
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +188
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 72.48%
- Nationals Win Probability: 27.52%
Kansas City Royals at Tampa Bay Rays
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSUN and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Noah Cameron
- Records: Rays (14-14), Royals (14-15)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 61.76%
- Royals Win Probability: 38.24%
Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SN1 and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: José Berrios vs. Lucas Giolito
- Records: Blue Jays (13-15), Red Sox (16-14)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 52.03%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 47.97%
Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. Corbin Burnes
- Records: Mets (20-9), Diamondbacks (15-13)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 55.51%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 44.49%
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Smith vs. Tobias Myers
- Records: White Sox (7-21), Brewers (14-15)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -176
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +148
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 59.17%
- White Sox Win Probability: 40.83%
Athletics at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Luis Severino
- Records: Rangers (15-14), Athletics (15-14)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -154
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 57.28%
- Athletics Win Probability: 42.72%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.