Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 30

The MLB slate on Wednesday, which includes the San Francisco Giants taking on the San Diego Padres, is not one to miss. For predictions on every game, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: MLB Network, SCHN and FDSDET

MLB Network, SCHN and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Hayden Wesneski vs. Jackson Jobe

Hayden Wesneski vs. Jackson Jobe Records: Astros (15-13), Tigers (18-11)

Astros (15-13), Tigers (18-11) Astros Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 53.90%

53.90% Tigers Win Probability: 46.10%

Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and FDSSO

COLR and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Chase Dollander vs. Chris Sale

Chase Dollander vs. Chris Sale Records: Rockies (4-24), Braves (13-15)

Rockies (4-24), Braves (13-15) Braves Moneyline Odds: -245

-245 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +205

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 71.06%

71.06% Rockies Win Probability: 28.94%

Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and FDSFL

MLB Network, SportsNet LA and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Cal Quantrill

Tony Gonsolin vs. Cal Quantrill Records: Dodgers (19-10), Marlins (12-16)

Dodgers (19-10), Marlins (12-16) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -295

-295 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +240

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 72.88%

72.88% Marlins Win Probability: 27.12%

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-BA

SDPA and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Landen Roupp

Michael King vs. Landen Roupp Records: Padres (17-11), Giants (19-10)

Padres (17-11), Giants (19-10) Padres Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Giants Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 56.02%

56.02% Giants Win Probability: 43.98%

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSW

ROOT Sports NW and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Tyler Anderson

Emerson Hancock vs. Tyler Anderson Records: Mariners (16-12), Angels (12-15)

Mariners (16-12), Angels (12-15) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Angels Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 60.68%

60.68% Angels Win Probability: 39.32%

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and MNNT

CLEG and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Luis Ortiz vs. Pablo Lopez

Luis Ortiz vs. Pablo Lopez Records: Guardians (15-13), Twins (13-16)

Guardians (15-13), Twins (13-16) Twins Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 51.98%

51.98% Guardians Win Probability: 48.02%

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and Amazon Prime Video

MASN and Amazon Prime Video Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich vs. Carlos Carrasco

Cade Povich vs. Carlos Carrasco Records: Orioles (11-17), Yankees (17-12)

Orioles (11-17), Yankees (17-12) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 53.17%

53.17% Orioles Win Probability: 46.83%

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSMW

FDSOH and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Steven Matz

Andrew Abbott vs. Steven Matz Records: Reds (16-13), Cardinals (12-17)

Reds (16-13), Cardinals (12-17) Reds Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 50.11%

50.11% Reds Win Probability: 49.89%

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MARQ

SportsNet PT and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Matthew Boyd

Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Matthew Boyd Records: Pirates (11-18), Cubs (17-12)

Pirates (11-18), Cubs (17-12) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -176

-176 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +148

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 50.93%

50.93% Cubs Win Probability: 49.07%

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MASN2

NBCS-PH and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Jake Irvin

Cristopher Sanchez vs. Jake Irvin Records: Phillies (15-13), Nationals (13-16)

Phillies (15-13), Nationals (13-16) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -225

-225 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +188

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 72.48%

72.48% Nationals Win Probability: 27.52%

Kansas City Royals at Tampa Bay Rays

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSUN and FDSKC

MLB Network, FDSSUN and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Noah Cameron

Drew Rasmussen vs. Noah Cameron Records: Rays (14-14), Royals (14-15)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 61.76%

61.76% Royals Win Probability: 38.24%

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SN1 and NESN

SN1 and NESN Probable Pitchers: José Berrios vs. Lucas Giolito

José Berrios vs. Lucas Giolito Records: Blue Jays (13-15), Red Sox (16-14)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 52.03%

52.03% Red Sox Win Probability: 47.97%

Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and ARID

MLB Network, SNY and ARID Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. Corbin Burnes

Kodai Senga vs. Corbin Burnes Records: Mets (20-9), Diamondbacks (15-13)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 55.51%

55.51% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 44.49%

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and FDSWI

CHSN and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Shane Smith vs. Tobias Myers

Shane Smith vs. Tobias Myers Records: White Sox (7-21), Brewers (14-15)

White Sox (7-21), Brewers (14-15) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -176

-176 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +148

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 59.17%

59.17% White Sox Win Probability: 40.83%

Athletics at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and NBCS-CA

RSN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Luis Severino

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Luis Severino Records: Rangers (15-14), Athletics (15-14)

Rangers (15-14), Athletics (15-14) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 57.28%

57.28% Athletics Win Probability: 42.72%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.