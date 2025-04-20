Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 20

The Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Chicago Cubs is one of many compelling options on Sunday's MLB schedule. Below, we provide predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and CHSN

NESN and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Tanner Houck vs. Sean Burke

Tanner Houck vs. Sean Burke Records: Red Sox (12-10), White Sox (4-16)

Red Sox (12-10), White Sox (4-16) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -250

-250 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +205

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 71.28%

71.28% White Sox Win Probability: 28.72%

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSFL

NBCS-PH and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Connor Gillispie

Jesús Luzardo vs. Connor Gillispie Records: Phillies (13-8), Marlins (8-12)

Phillies (13-8), Marlins (8-12) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -275

-275 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +225

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 67.37%

67.37% Marlins Win Probability: 32.63%

Minnesota Twins at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and MNNT

FDSSO and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Joe Ryan

Grant Holmes vs. Joe Ryan Records: Braves (6-13), Twins (7-13)

Braves (6-13), Twins (7-13) Braves Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Twins Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 54.58%

54.58% Twins Win Probability: 45.42%

Cincinnati Reds at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN2 and FDSOH

MASN2 and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Carson Spiers

Charlie Morton vs. Carson Spiers Records: Orioles (9-11), Reds (10-11)

Orioles (9-11), Reds (10-11) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Reds Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 61.34%

61.34% Reds Win Probability: 38.66%

Cleveland Guardians at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and CLEG

SportsNet PT and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Logan Allen

Mitch Keller vs. Logan Allen Records: Pirates (8-14), Guardians (11-9)

Pirates (8-14), Guardians (11-9) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 53.01%

53.01% Guardians Win Probability: 46.99%

Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SN1 and ROOT Sports NW

SN1 and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Easton Lucas vs. Luis Miguel Castillo

Easton Lucas vs. Luis Miguel Castillo Records: Blue Jays (12-9), Mariners (11-10)

Blue Jays (12-9), Mariners (11-10) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 62.42%

62.42% Blue Jays Win Probability: 37.58%

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and YES

FDSSUN and YES Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Max Fried

Ryan Pepiot vs. Max Fried Records: Rays (9-12), Yankees (13-8)

Rays (9-12), Yankees (13-8) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Rays Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 53.10%

53.10% Rays Win Probability: 46.90%

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSKC

FDSDET and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Michael Wacha

Tarik Skubal vs. Michael Wacha Records: Tigers (13-8), Royals (8-14)

Tigers (13-8), Royals (8-14) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -198

-198 Royals Moneyline Odds: +166

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 59.81%

59.81% Royals Win Probability: 40.19%

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: WPIX and FDSMW

WPIX and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Sonny Gray

Clay Holmes vs. Sonny Gray Records: Mets (14-7), Cardinals (9-12)

Mets (14-7), Cardinals (9-12) Mets Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 58.04%

58.04% Cardinals Win Probability: 41.96%

Athletics at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and NBCS-CA

FDSWI and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Tyler John Alexander vs. Jeffrey Springs

Tyler John Alexander vs. Jeffrey Springs Records: Brewers (11-9), Athletics (9-11)

Brewers (11-9), Athletics (9-11) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Brewers Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 61.72%

61.72% Athletics Win Probability: 38.28%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and ARID

MARQ and ARID Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Merrill Kelly

Jameson Taillon vs. Merrill Kelly Records: Cubs (14-9), Diamondbacks (12-9)

Cubs (14-9), Diamondbacks (12-9) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 54.59%

54.59% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 45.41%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and SportsNet LA

RSN and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Mahle vs. Tyler Glasnow Records: Rangers (13-8), Dodgers (15-7)

Rangers (13-8), Dodgers (15-7) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 65.19%

65.19% Rangers Win Probability: 34.81%

Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and MASN

COLR and MASN Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Jake Irvin

Kyle Freeland vs. Jake Irvin Records: Rockies (3-16), Nationals (8-12)

Rockies (3-16), Nationals (8-12) Rockies Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Nationals Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rockies

Rockies Rockies Win Probability: 51.67%

51.67% Nationals Win Probability: 48.33%

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and NBCS-BA

FDSW and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Justin Verlander

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Justin Verlander Records: Angels (10-9), Giants (13-7)

Angels (10-9), Giants (13-7) Angels Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Giants Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 53.96%

53.96% Giants Win Probability: 46.04%

San Diego Padres at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Dylan Edward Cease

Framber Valdez vs. Dylan Edward Cease Records: Astros (9-10), Padres (15-5)

Astros (9-10), Padres (15-5) Astros Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Padres Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 51.73%

51.73% Padres Win Probability: 48.27%

Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and MASN

COLR and MASN Probable Pitchers: Antonio Senzatela vs. Brad Lord

Antonio Senzatela vs. Brad Lord Records: Rockies (3-16), Nationals (8-12)

Rockies (3-16), Nationals (8-12) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 56.50%

56.50% Rockies Win Probability: 43.50%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.