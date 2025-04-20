Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 20
The Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Chicago Cubs is one of many compelling options on Sunday's MLB schedule. Below, we provide predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Houck vs. Sean Burke
- Records: Red Sox (12-10), White Sox (4-16)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -250
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +205
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 71.28%
- White Sox Win Probability: 28.72%
Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Connor Gillispie
- Records: Phillies (13-8), Marlins (8-12)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -275
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +225
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 67.37%
- Marlins Win Probability: 32.63%
Minnesota Twins at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Joe Ryan
- Records: Braves (6-13), Twins (7-13)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -126
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 54.58%
- Twins Win Probability: 45.42%
Cincinnati Reds at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN2 and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Carson Spiers
- Records: Orioles (9-11), Reds (10-11)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -162
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 61.34%
- Reds Win Probability: 38.66%
Cleveland Guardians at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Logan Allen
- Records: Pirates (8-14), Guardians (11-9)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -120
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 53.01%
- Guardians Win Probability: 46.99%
Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:37 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SN1 and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Easton Lucas vs. Luis Miguel Castillo
- Records: Blue Jays (12-9), Mariners (11-10)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -122
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 62.42%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 37.58%
New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 PM ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Max Fried
- Records: Rays (9-12), Yankees (13-8)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -144
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 53.10%
- Rays Win Probability: 46.90%
Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Michael Wacha
- Records: Tigers (13-8), Royals (8-14)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -198
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +166
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 59.81%
- Royals Win Probability: 40.19%
St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: WPIX and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Sonny Gray
- Records: Mets (14-7), Cardinals (9-12)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -134
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 58.04%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 41.96%
Athletics at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler John Alexander vs. Jeffrey Springs
- Records: Brewers (11-9), Athletics (9-11)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -116
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 61.72%
- Athletics Win Probability: 38.28%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Merrill Kelly
- Records: Cubs (14-9), Diamondbacks (12-9)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -122
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 54.59%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 45.41%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Tyler Glasnow
- Records: Rangers (13-8), Dodgers (15-7)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -146
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 65.19%
- Rangers Win Probability: 34.81%
Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Jake Irvin
- Records: Rockies (3-16), Nationals (8-12)
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: -108
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rockies
- Rockies Win Probability: 51.67%
- Nationals Win Probability: 48.33%
San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Justin Verlander
- Records: Angels (10-9), Giants (13-7)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -108
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 53.96%
- Giants Win Probability: 46.04%
San Diego Padres at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Dylan Edward Cease
- Records: Astros (9-10), Padres (15-5)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -126
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 51.73%
- Padres Win Probability: 48.27%
Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Antonio Senzatela vs. Brad Lord
- Records: Rockies (3-16), Nationals (8-12)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -118
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 56.50%
- Rockies Win Probability: 43.50%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.