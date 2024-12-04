Mississippi State vs Pittsburgh Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - December 4

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-1) play the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-1) on December 4, 2024. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Mississippi State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Game time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Arena: Humphrey Coliseum

Mississippi State vs. Pittsburgh Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mississippi State win (67.3%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Mississippi State (-5.5) versus Pittsburgh on Wednesday. The over/under is set at 149.5 points for this game.

Mississippi State vs. Pittsburgh: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Pittsburgh has covered seven times in eight chances against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs had a better record against the spread in home games (6-9-0) than they did in road games (2-8-0) last season.

The Panthers were better against the spread at home (12-6-0) than on the road (7-4-0) last year.

Mississippi State vs. Pittsburgh: Moneyline Betting Stats

Mississippi State has been victorious in six of the seven contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This year, the Bulldogs have won five of six games when listed as at least -225 or better on the moneyline.

Pittsburgh has been the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it won.

The Panthers have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer.

Mississippi State has an implied victory probability of 69.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Mississippi State vs. Pittsburgh Head-to-Head Comparison

Mississippi State is outscoring opponents by 16.1 points per game with a +113 scoring differential overall. It puts up 85.0 points per game (31st in college basketball) and gives up 68.9 per outing (137th in college basketball).

Josh Hubbard ranks 43rd in the nation with a team-high 19.1 points per game.

Pittsburgh has a +149 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.6 points per game. It is putting up 85.1 points per game, 30th in college basketball, and is giving up 66.5 per outing to rank 84th in college basketball.

Ishmael Leggett leads Pittsburgh, recording 18.4 points per game (63rd in college basketball).

The Bulldogs win the rebound battle by 1.9 boards on average. They record 35.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 70th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 34.0 per outing.

KeShawn Murphy's 9.0 rebounds per game lead the Bulldogs and rank 35th in college basketball action.

The Panthers rank 88th in college basketball at 35.5 rebounds per game. That's 7.2 more than the 28.3 their opponents average.

Leggett paces the Panthers with 7.0 rebounds per game (173rd in college basketball).

Mississippi State averages 104.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (42nd in college basketball), and allows 85.0 points per 100 possessions (84th in college basketball).

The Panthers' 107.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 22nd in college basketball, and the 84.1 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 69th in college basketball.

