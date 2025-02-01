Mississippi State vs Missouri Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1

SEC play on Saturday will see the the No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-5, 4-4 SEC) host the No. 20 Missouri Tigers (16-4, 5-2 SEC) at Humphrey Coliseum, starting at 1:00 PM ET.

Mississippi State vs. Missouri Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Game time: 1:00 PM ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Arena: Humphrey Coliseum

Mississippi State vs. Missouri Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State win (69.4%)

Before you bet on Saturday's Mississippi State-Missouri spread (Mississippi State -6.5) or total (148.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Mississippi State vs. Missouri: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Mississippi State is 9-12-0 ATS this season.

Missouri has compiled an 11-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Mississippi State covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 41.7% of the time. That's less often than Missouri covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (100%).

Against the spread, the Bulldogs have played worse at home, covering four times in 10 home games, and three times in six road games.

This season, the Tigers are 8-6-0 at home against the spread (.571 winning percentage). Away, they are 2-2-0 ATS (.500).

Mississippi State has posted two wins against the spread in conference action this season.

Against the spread in SEC play, Missouri is 6-1-0 this year.

Mississippi State vs. Missouri: Moneyline Betting Stats

Mississippi State has won in 15, or 83.3%, of the 18 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Bulldogs have been victorious 10 times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -280 or better on the moneyline.

Missouri has won 33.3% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (2-4).

The Tigers have played as a moneyline underdog of +225 or longer in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Mississippi State has an implied victory probability of 73.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Mississippi State vs. Missouri Head-to-Head Comparison

Mississippi State outscores opponents by 10.4 points per game (scoring 80.8 per game to rank 44th in college basketball while giving up 70.4 per outing to rank 144th in college basketball) and has a +219 scoring differential overall.

Josh Hubbard paces Mississippi State, averaging 17.3 points per game (101st in the country).

Missouri has a +284 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.2 points per game. It is putting up 83.2 points per game, 20th in college basketball, and is giving up 69 per contest to rank 102nd in college basketball.

Tamar Bates' 13.3 points per game leads Missouri and ranks 456th in the country.

The Bulldogs average 36 rebounds per game (30th in college basketball) while allowing 32.3 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.7 boards per game.

KeShawn Murphy tops the Bulldogs with 7.1 rebounds per game (148th in college basketball action).

The 32.1 rebounds per game the Tigers accumulate rank 194th in the nation, 2.4 more than the 29.7 their opponents pull down.

Mark Mitchell is 643rd in the country with 4.9 rebounds per game, leading the Tigers.

Mississippi State scores 101.1 points per 100 possessions (70th in college basketball), while allowing 88.1 points per 100 possessions (77th in college basketball).

The Tigers' 105.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 15th in college basketball, and the 87.8 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 70th in college basketball.

