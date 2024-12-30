Mississippi State vs Bethune-Cookman Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 30

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-1) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-9) on December 30, 2024 at Humphrey Coliseum.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Mississippi State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Arena: Humphrey Coliseum

Mississippi State vs. Bethune-Cookman Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mississippi State win (97.2%)

Take a look at these betting trends and insights before you wager on Monday's Mississippi State-Bethune-Cookman spread (Mississippi State -29.5) or total (145.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Mississippi State vs. Bethune-Cookman: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has put together a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Bethune-Cookman has compiled a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

Neither Mississippi State nor Bethune-Cookman has covered this season when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Monday's line (Bulldogs as favorites by 29.5 or more and Wildcats as underdogs by 29.5 or more).

Against the spread last season, the Bulldogs fared better at home, covering six times in 15 home games, and two times in 10 road games.

Last season, the Wildcats were 8-3-0 at home against the spread (.727 winning percentage). Away, they were 6-8-0 ATS (.400).

Mississippi State vs. Bethune-Cookman: Moneyline Betting Stats

Mississippi State has been the moneyline favorite in 11 games this season and has come away with the win 10 times (90.9%) in those contests.

The Bulldogs have played as a favorite of -50000 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Bethune-Cookman has won 18.2% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (2-9).

The Wildcats have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +4000 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Mississippi State has a 99.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Mississippi State vs. Bethune-Cookman Head-to-Head Comparison

Mississippi State has a +193 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.1 points per game. It is putting up 83.7 points per game to rank 42nd in college basketball and is allowing 67.6 per contest to rank 96th in college basketball.

Mississippi State's leading scorer, Josh Hubbard, is 84th in the country putting up 17.6 points per game.

Bethune-Cookman's -128 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 63.9 points per game (350th in college basketball) while giving up 74.6 per outing (265th in college basketball).

Bethune-Cookman's leading scorer, Brayon Freeman, ranks 183rd in the nation, putting up 16.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 6.0 boards. They are grabbing 37.7 rebounds per game (22nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.7 per contest.

KeShawn Murphy averages 7.7 rebounds per game (ranking 104th in college basketball) to lead the Bulldogs.

The Wildcats rank 322nd in college basketball at 29.3 rebounds per game. That's 6.8 fewer than the 36.1 their opponents average.

Reggie Ward Jr. is 84th in the nation with 7.8 rebounds per game, leading the Wildcats.

Mississippi State's 104.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 37th in college basketball, and the 84.7 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 56th in college basketball.

The Wildcats average 81.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (355th in college basketball), and concede 95.6 points per 100 possessions (289th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!