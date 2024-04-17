Milwaukee Bucks NBA Playoff Schedule 2024 (Times, Dates, and TV Channel)

The Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the NBA postseason!

The Bucks will likely be playing without their star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo for at least Game 1 of the first round, following a calf injury from April 9th. This, plus the mid-season change in head coach, will make it interesting to see how the Bucks will fare in the first round.

Here's what to know about the Milwaukee Bucks' 2024 playoff contention and how to follow along.

What Seed Are the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

The Milwaukee Bucks ended the 2023-24 regular season with a 49-33 record, which was good enough to finish as the 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. As is tradition, the 3 seed faces the 6 seed in the first round of the playoffs.

Who Are the Milwaukee Bucks Playing in the 2024 Playoffs?

As the 3 seed, the Milwaukee Bucks play the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. This will be a typical best-of-seven series that follows the 2-2-1-1-1 format. That means the better seed (Bucks) will host Games 1 and 2, plus Games 5 and 7 if those are necessary. The worse seed (Pacers) hosts Games 3 and 4, plus Game 6 if that is necessary.

Looking ahead, if the Bucks win this series and advance, they would face either the New York Knicks or the undetermined 7 seed in the Eastern Conference semifinals, as the NBA playoff matchups do not re-seed in each round.

NBA Playoffs Bracket

Milwaukee Bucks First Round Schedule 2024

Here is when, where, and how to watch the Bucks in the first round:

Date OPPONENT Time How to Watch Sun, Apr 21 vs Indiana 7:00 PM TNT Tue, Apr 23 vs Indiana 8:30 PM NBA TV Fri, Apr 26 @ Indiana 5:30 PM ESPN Sun, Apr 28 @ Indiana 7:00 PM TNT Tue, Apr 30 vs Indiana TBD Thu, May 2 @ Indiana TBD Sat, May 4 vs Indiana TBD TNT

NBA Championship Odds

Here are the odds that each playoff team will win the NBA Championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of 2:00pm ET on April 17th:

NBA Championship 2023-24 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Boston Celtics +165 Denver Nuggets +300 Dallas Mavericks +1500 Los Angeles Clippers +1500 Milwaukee Bucks +1500 Oklahoma City Thunder +1600 Philadelphia 76ers +1600 View Full Table

