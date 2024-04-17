menu item
Milwaukee Bucks NBA Playoff Schedule 2024 (Times, Dates, and TV Channel)

Milwaukee Bucks NBA Playoff Schedule 2024 (Times, Dates, and TV Channel)

The Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the NBA postseason!

The Bucks will likely be playing without their star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo for at least Game 1 of the first round, following a calf injury from April 9th. This, plus the mid-season change in head coach, will make it interesting to see how the Bucks will fare in the first round.

Here's what to know about the Milwaukee Bucks' 2024 playoff contention and how to follow along.

What Seed Are the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

The Milwaukee Bucks ended the 2023-24 regular season with a 49-33 record, which was good enough to finish as the 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. As is tradition, the 3 seed faces the 6 seed in the first round of the playoffs.

Who Are the Milwaukee Bucks Playing in the 2024 Playoffs?

As the 3 seed, the Milwaukee Bucks play the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. This will be a typical best-of-seven series that follows the 2-2-1-1-1 format. That means the better seed (Bucks) will host Games 1 and 2, plus Games 5 and 7 if those are necessary. The worse seed (Pacers) hosts Games 3 and 4, plus Game 6 if that is necessary.

Looking ahead, if the Bucks win this series and advance, they would face either the New York Knicks or the undetermined 7 seed in the Eastern Conference semifinals, as the NBA playoff matchups do not re-seed in each round.

NBA Playoffs Bracket

Milwaukee Bucks First Round Schedule 2024

Here is when, where, and how to watch the Bucks in the first round:

Date
OPPONENT
Time
How to Watch
Sun, Apr 21vs Indiana7:00 PMTNT
Tue, Apr 23vs Indiana8:30 PMNBA TV
Fri, Apr 26@ Indiana5:30 PMESPN
Sun, Apr 28@ Indiana7:00 PMTNT
Tue, Apr 30vs IndianaTBD
Thu, May 2@ IndianaTBD
Sat, May 4vs IndianaTBDTNT

NBA Championship Odds

Here are the odds that each playoff team will win the NBA Championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of 2:00pm ET on April 17th:

NBA Championship 2023-24
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Boston Celtics+165
Denver Nuggets+300
Dallas Mavericks+1500
Los Angeles Clippers+1500
Milwaukee Bucks+1500
Oklahoma City Thunder+1600
Philadelphia 76ers+1600
