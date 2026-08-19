Mike Gesicki 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki on your fantasy radar heading into 2026? We have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.

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Mike Gesicki Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Gesicki's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 27.2 300 44 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 55.7 187 23

Mike Gesicki 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Gesicki finished with 14.6 fantasy points -- six receptions, 86 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 1.4 3 1 14 0 Week 2 Jaguars 1.8 4 3 18 0 Week 3 @Vikings 0.6 3 1 6 0 Week 4 @Broncos 0.8 1 1 8 0 Week 5 Lions 1.5 5 2 15 0 Week 12 Patriots 3.5 6 4 35 0 Week 13 @Ravens 1.9 4 2 19 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Mike Gesicki vs. Other Bengals Receivers

The Bengals, who ranked 12th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 62.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.3% of the time. Here's a glance at how Gesicki's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Cincinnati Bengals teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Mike Gesicki 42 28 307 2 7 Ja'Marr Chase 185 125 1412 8 21 Tee Higgins 98 59 846 11 14 Chase Brown 88 69 437 5 11

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