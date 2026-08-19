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Mike Gesicki 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Mike Gesicki 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki on your fantasy radar heading into 2026? We have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.

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Mike Gesicki Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Gesicki's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points27.230044
2026 Projected Fantasy Points55.718723

Mike Gesicki 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Gesicki finished with 14.6 fantasy points -- six receptions, 86 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Browns1.431140
Week 2Jaguars1.843180
Week 3@Vikings0.63160
Week 4@Broncos0.81180
Week 5Lions1.552150
Week 12Patriots3.564350
Week 13@Ravens1.942190

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Mike Gesicki vs. Other Bengals Receivers

The Bengals, who ranked 12th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 62.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.3% of the time. Here's a glance at how Gesicki's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Cincinnati Bengals teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Mike Gesicki422830727
Ja'Marr Chase1851251412821
Tee Higgins98598461114
Chase Brown8869437511

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Want more data and analysis on Mike Gesicki? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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