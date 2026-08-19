Mike Gesicki 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Is Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki on your fantasy radar heading into 2026? We have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.
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Mike Gesicki Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Gesicki's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|27.2
|300
|44
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|55.7
|187
|23
Mike Gesicki 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Gesicki finished with 14.6 fantasy points -- six receptions, 86 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|1.4
|3
|1
|14
|0
|Week 2
|Jaguars
|1.8
|4
|3
|18
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|0.6
|3
|1
|6
|0
|Week 4
|@Broncos
|0.8
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 5
|Lions
|1.5
|5
|2
|15
|0
|Week 12
|Patriots
|3.5
|6
|4
|35
|0
|Week 13
|@Ravens
|1.9
|4
|2
|19
|0
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Mike Gesicki vs. Other Bengals Receivers
The Bengals, who ranked 12th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 62.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.3% of the time. Here's a glance at how Gesicki's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Cincinnati Bengals teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Mike Gesicki
|42
|28
|307
|2
|7
|Ja'Marr Chase
|185
|125
|1412
|8
|21
|Tee Higgins
|98
|59
|846
|11
|14
|Chase Brown
|88
|69
|437
|5
|11
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