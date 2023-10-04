Middle Tennessee vs Jacksonville State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in college football action on Wednesday.

Middle Tennessee vs Jacksonville State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Middle Tennessee: (-154) | Jacksonville State: (+128)

Middle Tennessee: (-154) | Jacksonville State: (+128) Spread: Middle Tennessee: -3 (-110) | Jacksonville State: +3 (-110)

Middle Tennessee: -3 (-110) | Jacksonville State: +3 (-110) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Middle Tennessee vs Jacksonville State Betting Trends

Middle Tennessee has posted one win against the spread this season.

Middle Tennessee is winless ATS (0-2) as a 3-point favorite or greater this year.

Two of Middle Tennessee's five games have gone over the point total.

Jacksonville State owns two wins against the spread this season.

Jacksonville State has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 3-point underdog or more this season.

Jacksonville State and its opponent have yet to go over the total this year.

Middle Tennessee vs Jacksonville State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Raiders win (58.8%)

Middle Tennessee vs Jacksonville State Point Spread

Jacksonville State is an underdog by three points against Middle Tennessee. Jacksonville State is -110 to cover the spread, and Middle Tennessee is -110.

Middle Tennessee vs Jacksonville State Over/Under

Middle Tennessee versus Jacksonville State, on October 4, has an over/under of 51.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Middle Tennessee vs Jacksonville State Moneyline

Jacksonville State is a +128 underdog on the moneyline, while Middle Tennessee is a -154 favorite.

Middle Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Middle Tennessee 18.8 117 31 104 52.1 2 5 Jacksonville State 27.6 36 15 13 55.8 0 5

